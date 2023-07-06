Albuquerque Tops Dodgers, 9-7

July 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers erased a seven-run deficit, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored two late runs as they defeated the Dodgers, 9-7, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque (7-2/34-50) built a 7-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and adding six more runs in the third inning, including a grand slam by Willie MacIver for a 7-0 lead. A three-run homer out to right field by Michael Busch in the bottom of the third inning cut OKC's deficit to four runs. Kole Calhoun connected on a RBI double in the fifth inning to bring the Dodgers within three runs. Then in the seventh inning, the Dodgers (6-3/56-26) loaded the bases with two outs. Patrick Mazeika knocked a RBI single into right field before Drew Avans followed and lined a two-run single into right field to tie the score, 7-7, as the Dodgers scored seven straight runs. After being held without a run in the previous five innings, Albuquerque scored the game-winning runs on a two-run single by Daniel Montaño in the ninth inning for a 9-7 advantage.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games for just the third time since May 6, but also for the third time since June 14...Albuquerque took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series between the teams. This is just the fourth time this season (in 15 series) the Dodgers have lost two of the first three games of a series and just the second time in a home series in 2023.

-Michael Busch hit his third home run in his last six games and his seventh homer in his last 13 games with OKC...He now has seven games with three or more RBI this season, tying Devin Mann for the team lead...In his first seven games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 10-for-27 with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored.

-Kole Calhoun extended his hitting streak to nine games with a RBI double and drew a walk for the second-longest active hitting streak by an OKC player. During his hitting streak, Calhoun is 13-for-36 with eight RBI.

-The grand slam hit by Albuquerque's Willie MacIver was the third grand slam allowed by OKC this season and first since May 4 in El Paso. The grand slam was also the first of the season allowed by the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Patrick Mazeika led the Dodgers with three hits - his third three-hit game of the season. He went 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

-Drew Avans tied the score, 7-7, with a two-run single in the eighth inning. He also hit a double and scored a run for his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

-The nine runs allowed by the Dodgers were the most allowed by the team so far in the second half of the PCL season (9 G) and were the most allowed by OKC since a 10-6 loss to Las Vegas June 25 in OKC...The 10 walks issued by the OKC pitching staff were the second-most walks allowed by the team in a game this season, only trailing the team's season-high 11 walks April 19 in Albuquerque.

-The Dodgers outhit the Isotopes, 10-7, and lost for the fifth time this season when outhitting their opponent. OKC is now 40-5 when outhitting an opponent.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Delta Dental are scheduled to follow the game. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

Albuquerque Isotopes (34-50) 9, Oklahoma City Dodgers (56-26) 7

Jul 6th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Albuquerque

1

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

2

9

7

0

Okla. City

0

0

3

0

1

0

0

3

0

7

10

1

Albuquerque

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Bernard, W, CF

.290

5

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

Tucker, RF

.338

3

2 1 0

1

0

0

2

1

1

0

Montes, C, 2B

.316

1

2 0 0

0

0

0

4

0

2

3

Toglia, 1B

.253

5

2 2 1

0

0

1

0

2

7

0

Schunk, 3B

.331

4

1 2 0

0

0

1

1

0

0

2

Montano, D, DH

.200

3

1 1 0

0

0

3

2

0

0

0

MacIver, C

.313

5

1 1 0

0

1

4

0

3

10 0

Kaiser, C, SS

.259

3

0 0 0

0

0

0

1

1

1

3

Boone, LF

.252

4

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

2

6

0

Criswell, P

.000

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kennedy, P

.000

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pint, P

.000

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Darnell, P

.000

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.287

33 9 7 1

1

1

9

10

12

27 8

BATTING

2B: Toglia (13, Bruihl).

3B: Tucker (1, Peto).

HR: MacIver (2, 3rd inning oïÂ¬Â Peto, 3 on, 0 out).

TB: MacIver 4; Montano, D; Schunk 2; Toglia 3; Tucker 3.

RBI: MacIver 4 (6); Montano, D 3 (12); Schunk (49); Toglia (61).

2-out RBI: Montano, D.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: MacIver 3; Schunk.

GIDP: MacIver.

Team RISP: 5-for-12.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Tucker 2 (6, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Peto/Mazeika, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Gamboa/Mazeika); Schunk

(4, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Varland/Mazeika).

CS: Kaiser, C (2, 2nd base by GonzÃ¡lez, V/Mazeika).

FIELDING

DP: (Kaiser, C-Toglia).

Okla. City

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Avans, CF

.236

5 1 2

1

0

0

2

0

0

2 0

Busch, 3B

.320

4 1 1

0

0

1

3

1

1

0 1

Valaika, SS

.240

5 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

1 2

Calhoun, DH

.303

4 0 1

1

0

0

1

1

1

0 0

Ward, LF

.229

4 0 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

2 0

Mann, 2B

.317

4 1 0

0

0

0

0

1

2

2 1

Yurchak, 1B

.252

3 1 2

0

0

0

0

2

0

4 0

Dahl, RF

.198

3 2 1

0

0

0

0

1

0

4 0

Mazeika, C

.250

4 1 3

0

0

0

1

0

1

12 1

Peto, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Gamboa, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Varland, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 1

GonzÃ¡lez, V, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Bruihl, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Totals

.266 36 7 10 2

0

1

7

7

10 27 6

BATTING

2B: Avans (12, Criswell); Calhoun (6, Criswell).

HR: Busch (10, 3rd inning oïÂ¬Â Criswell, 2 on, 2 out).

TB: Avans 3; Busch 4; Calhoun 2; Dahl; Mazeika 3; Yurchak 2.

RBI: Avans 2 (38); Busch 3 (47); Calhoun (14); Mazeika (12).

2-out RBI: Calhoun; Busch 3; Mazeika; Avans 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ward; Dahl; Mazeika 2; Valaika 3.

GIDP: Dahl.

Team RISP: 4-for-12.

Team LOB: 10.

FIELDING

E: Mann (8, ïÂ¬Âelding).

DP: (Mann-Yurchak).

Albuquerque

ERA

IP

H R ER BB SO HR BF

Criswell

8.38

4.2 5 4

4

3

7

1

22

Kennedy

4.09

2.0 2 0

0

0

1

0

7

Pint (H, 5)

7.12

1.0 0 3

3

2

2

0

6

Darnell (W, 1-0)(BS, 1)

3.86

1.1 3 0

0

2

0

0

9

Totals

6.86

9.0 10 7

7

7

10

1

44

Okla. City

ERA

IP

H R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Peto

27.00

2.0

5 7

6

4

4

1

16

Gamboa

0.00

4.0

0 0

0

1

4

0

13

Varland

2.14

1.0

0 0

0

2

2

0

5

GonzÃ¡lez, V

1.13

1.0

0 0

0

1

2

0

3

Bruihl (L, 4-2)

2.16

1.0

2 2

2

2

0

0

6

Totals

4.41

9.0

7 9

8

10

12

1

43

Peto pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd.

WP: Criswell 2; Pint 3.

IBB: Schunk (by Bruihl); Busch (by Darnell).

HBP: Dahl (by Pint).

Pitch timer violations: Gamboa (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Criswell 109-69; Kennedy 26-17; Pint 30-15; Darnell 30-16; Peto 83-47; Gamboa 45-31; Varland 26-16; GonzÃ¡lez, V 15-8; Bruihl 19-12.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Criswell 4-3; Kennedy 3-1; Pint 0-0; Darnell 1-2; Peto 1-2; Gamboa 2-4; Varland 1-0; GonzÃ¡lez, V 0-0; Bruihl 2-0.

Batters faced: Criswell 22; Kennedy 7; Pint 6; Darnell 9; Peto 16; Gamboa 13; Varland 5; GonzÃ¡lez, V 3; Bruihl 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Kennedy 1-0; Pint 1-0; Darnell 3-3.

Ejections: Dodgers pitching coach Doug Mathis ejected by HP umpire Raul Moreno (8th); Dodgers manager Travis Barbary ejected by HP umpire Raul Moreno (8th)

Umpires: HP: Raul Moreno. 1B: Robert Nunez. 3B: Dillon Wilson.

Official Scorer: Rich Tortorelli

Weather: 82 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 6 mph, In From RF

First pitch: 7:06 PM

T: 3:17

Att: 4,078

Venue: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

July 6, 2023

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.