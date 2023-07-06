River Cats Claw To Victory Over Bees

The Sacramento River Cats (39-44, 5-4) took down the Salt Lake Bees (41-42, 4-5) 13-6 on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead with a three-run second inning thanks to an RBI ground out from Jack Lopez and Brett Phillips two-RBI double. After the River Cats came back with three runs of their own in the fourth inning the Bees retook the lead on a Jordyn Adams two-RBI double to make it 5-4. One inning later Livan Soto hit an RBI double of his own, the third RBI double for Salt Lake in the first five innings. The lead would not hold as Sacramento pulled away with three runs in the fifth, four runs in the seventh and a pair in the ninth. Jordyn Adams took sole ownership of the Pacific Coast League steals lead with his 28th bag of the season.

Adams, Soto and Michael Stefanic each had a pair of hits, but the Bees stranded 10 runners and finished just 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Cesar Valdez took the loss for the Bees allowing seven runs over four and one-third innings. Sacramento was also able to scratch across runs against all three Bees relievers following Valdez.

The Bees and River Cats will meet for game four of the series on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

