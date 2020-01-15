Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Devils
January 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
Cleveland Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks and defenseman Doyle Somerby vs. the Binghamton Devils
(Cleveland Monsters)
BINGHAMTON, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Binghamton Devils 5-2 on Wednesday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-19-1-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 37 points.
The Monsters were first to get on the scoreboard after Sam Vigneault notched a tally at 8:41 of the opening frame with assists from Calvin Thurkauf and Paul Bittner. Binghamton tied the game when Brett Seney scored at 12:49 to send both teams to the first intermission knotted at one apiece. Brett Gallant regained the lead for Cleveland at the 3:37 mark in the second period with Trey Fix-Wolansky picking up the lone helper, but Binghamton once again tied the game at 10:33 following Joey Anderson's power-play goal to close out 40 minutes of play. The Devils took their first lead of the game at 5:38 of the final frame courtesy of a tally from Nathan Bastian before securing the 5-2 win with empty net goals from Anderson and Bastian.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 34 saves in the loss while Binghamton's Evan Cormier stopped 40 pucks for the win.
The Monsters head to Rochester to face off against the Americans on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
BNG 1 1 3 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 42 0/3 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
BNG 39 1/4 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks L 34 3 7-7-2
BNG Cormier W 40 2 2-7-1
Cleveland Record: 17-19-1-2, 8th North Division
Binghamton Record: 17-17-4-0, 7th North Division
