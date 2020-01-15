Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, January 15

The set-up

The Belleville Senators are back at it tonight as they visit the Manitoba Moose once again to close our their visit to Winnipeg.

The Senators (23-13-2-1) rose to the top of the North Division standings with a 5-3 win Monday over the Moose. Belleville continues to find the back of the net with relative ease as their 146 goals lead the AHL.

Manitoba's (18-23-0-0) losing streak hit four games after Monday's loss as they remain seventh in the Central division. They're only two points out of a playoff spot but have played four more games than fourth-placed Rockford.

The Sens are 14-3-1-0 away from home this season.

Roster notes

The Senators got some help on defence Tuesday as Andreas Englund cleared waivers and was reassigned to Belleville.

Joey Daccord started for the Sens Monday and with the Sens off until Saturday after tonight's game, the possibility exists that Troy Mann goes back to the hot hand or sends Filip Gustavsson out between the pipes.

Jonathan Davidsson and Jordan Szwarz remain out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens are 1-1 against the Moose this season. The teams will meet for the final time this year on Feb. 22 at CAA Arena. The Senators are 5-1 all-time against their Canadian rivals.

Who to watch

It was the Michael Carcone show Monday night as he tallied the fastest hat-trick in Belleville Senators history at just 14:42. Carcone has eight goals and 17 points in 31 games this season.

Ryan White, a veteran of 313 NHL games, had a goal and an assist Monday night for the Moose. The 31-year-old last played in the NHL in 2017 and has spent the last three seasons in the AHL.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 8pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

