Comets Outlast Wolf Pack in Overtime

January 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Comets raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first period but would surrender five unanswered of their own before Lukas Jasek scored in overtime to give the Comets a 6-5 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Justin Bailey recorded his second hat trick in three games, while Nikolay Goldobin and Brogan Rafferty chipped in one goal apiece. Michal DiPietro made 34 saves in the win.

Bailey got the scoring started 1:42 into the game, deflecting a point shot from Brogan Rafferty past Adam Huska on the power play. Three minutes later, Bailey took advantage of a Hartford miscue and scored on a breakaway to double the lead for Utica. The onslaught continued at the 9:03 mark when Reid Boucher picked off a pass and fed Goldobin who finished with the backhand to put the Comets up 3-0. Bailey completed the hat trick with 4:45 to play in the first when he deflected another shot from Rafferty on the power play. Utica continued to pour it on when Rafferty took a pass from Olli Juolevi and dangled his way through the defense for the shorthanded strike.

Vitali Kravtsov ended the scoring run with a shot that deflected off of DiPietro's glove and in 10 seconds into the second period. Vinni Lettieri and Darren Raddysh scored 26 seconds apart to cut Utica's lead to 5-3 with 13 minutes to go in the middle frame.

Danny O'Regan brought Hartford within one 2:25 into the third period. Lettieri tied the game at five with 14.8 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

With 36 seconds to play in overtime, Jasek put home a rebound from a Rafferty shot to win the game.

The Comets return to the ice Friday for a rematch against the Wolf Pack. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

