Chicago Wolves Military Appreciation Jerseys Available Online

GLENVIEW, Illinois - Want to own one of the Chicago Wolves' exclusive Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, but aren't able to attend one of this weekend's games at Allstate Arena? Don't worry.

The Wolves have seven commemorative jerseys available via blind auction online. To bid on the authentic jerseys worn by forwards Lucas Elvenes, Keegan Kolesar and Gage Quinney, defensemen Dylan Coghlan and Zach Whitecloud and Skates the mascot, simply click here.

There's also one personalizable jersey available (Size 56) that allows the winner to choose the name and number on the back. The online blind auction remains live until 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 -- at which time the highest bid for each jersey will be the winner.

The Wolves debut their Military Appreciation jerseys at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Milwaukee Admirals. They'll also wear these jerseys for the Illinois Lottery Cup game at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, against the Rockford IceHogs.

"These jerseys are thoughtfully designed right down to the smallest detail," said Wolves senior vice president of operations Courtney Mahoney. "If you look closely at the sleeves, for example, you'll see a message written in Morse code. These jerseys honor our troops and our veterans and I know our wonderful fans will appreciate them and support the cause."

Proceeds from the Military Appreciation jerseys benefit the USO, Honor Flight Chicago, K9s For Veterans and Chicago Wolves Charities.

During Saturday's and Sunday's games, the Wolves are hosting a silent auction behind Section 105 that features jerseys for all Wolves players and coaches along with general manager Wendell Young, senior executive vice president Wayne Messmer and TV analyst Bill Gardner. The auction closes at the end of second intermission Sunday.

For more information on the Military Appreciation jerseys or tickets to this weekend's games, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

