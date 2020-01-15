Condors Fall to Iowa; Home on Friday and Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-15-5; 37pts) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Iowa Wild (22-13-5, 49pts) on Tuesday. D Logan Day scored for the second straight game and the Condors power play connected twice. Bakersfield is home Friday and Saturday.

FIRST PERIOD

WILD GOAL: C Luke Johnson (8th) off a rebound; Assist: Menell; Time of goal: :53; IA leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (7th) coast to coast on the power play; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: 3:13; Game tied, 1-1

WILD GOAL: D Brennan Menell (4th) power play blast; Assists: Anas, Johnson; Time of goal: 19:10; IA leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 6, IA - 16

SECOND PERIOD

WILD GOAL: RW Gerry Mayhew (25th) with a wrist shot off the rush; Assist: Sokolov; Time of goal: 14:26; IA leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 5, IA - 11

THIRD PERIOD

WILD GOAL: RW Dmitry Sokolov (8th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Mayhew, Sturm; Time of goal: 3:21; IA leads, 4-1

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (5th) on a power play one-timer; Assists: Granlund, Cave; Time of goal: 9:55; IA leads, 4-2

WILD GOAL: Mayhew (26th) empty-net goal; IA wins, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK- 8, IA - 8

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Mayhew (IA) 2. Mennell (IA) 3. Day (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/3; IA - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 19; IA - 35

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (12-9-3; 30/34); IA - Kahkonen (14-4-1; 17/19)

Bakersfield's power play is 8/14 over four games

The Condors are 6-2-1 in their last nine games and 4-0-2 in their last six at home

In the month of January, the Condors are 12-6-1 dating back to last season

D Logan Day has three points (2g-1a) in two games

C Markus Granlund had an assist and has five points (2g-3a)

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais

BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY & GIRLS ROCK NIGHT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY!

