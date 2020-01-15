Blackhawks Night Returns to Rockford on Friday, February 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), are once again hosting Blackhawks Night on Friday, Feb. 7, when they face off against the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The evening will feature special Blackhawks Winter Classic-inspired jerseys worn by the IceHogs as well as appearances by Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew.

Tickets to the game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or at any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or.

The special-edition jerseys and socks were created to pay homage to the uniforms worn by the Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019. The sweaters are black with horizontal white stripes accenting the shoulders, armbands and midriff. A black-and-white Hammy logo graces the front of the jersey with the words "ICEHOGS" and "ROCKFORD" forming a circle around it.

The uniform design was originally created to honor the Blackhawks' 1934 uniform, which was the year the team won their first Stanley Cup Championship.

Fans will have several different options to take home their very own Blackhawks Night jersey:

Several jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Saturday, Feb. 8. The IceHogs will announce the available jerseys and exact timing of the auctions closer to the game date.

A select number of jerseys will be raffled off during the contest on Feb. 7. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20.

Three jerseys (including a customizable jersey) will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Additionally, a limited number of sublimated replica jerseys and sublimated long sleeve shirts will be available for purchase in the IceHogs team store, Oink Outfitters, the night of the game.

Continuing the Blackhawks theme, famed Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, will kick off the game with a rendition of the national anthem. Also, Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, and the Blackhawks Ice Crew will be in the concourse throughout the game and available for pictures with fans.

February 7's matchup is also a WXRX $2 Bud Light Night, where fans 21 or older can purchase cans of Bud Light for just $2 each.

