Stockton Set for Pacific Division Matchup Wednesday

January 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSD.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Artyom Zagidulin with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

Stockton looks to build on its three-game win streak as the Heat play host to the San Diego Gulls Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Heat have earned at least a point in all five meetings this season with San Diego, winning the first four and then dropping a 4-3 shootout decision in the most recent clash with the Gulls, a 4-3 final in San Diego on December 21.

A win would move Stockton into a tie for first in the Pacific Division, the Heat entering Wednesday's game with 51 points compared to the idle Roadrunners' 53 on the year.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine is riding a team-best six game scoring streak into Wednesday's tilt with San Diego, the forward totaling a pair of goals and six assists over that span. Quine, who led the Heat in scoring last season with 52 points in 41 games, has risen to second on the Heat roster with 31 points (8g,23a) and has narrowly surpassed his scoring clip from a year ago, now at 1.29 points per game compared to 2018-19's pace of 1.27.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

While the Heat relied on the offense early in the season, Stockton has ratcheted up the defensive play of late - recording a pair of shutouts and allowing just eight goals over the last six games. Since the calendar flipped to December, the Heat have allowed more than three goals in regulation just once and have held opponents to two or fewer goals nine times.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik continues to roll on the offensive end for the Heat, entering Wednesday's game off his first two-goal game with Stockton this season. The forward, who has five points over the Heat's last three games, has recorded back-to-back multi-point games to run his season total to five contests with more than one point and has found his way onto the score sheet in 10 of 12 games since arriving in Stockton.

FIRST GOAL FIRST

The first goal could prove pivotal in tonight's contest, Stockton owning the AHL's best record when finding a 1-0 lead as the Heat entering Wednesday with a mark of 15-1-1-2 on the year in such games (.868 point percentage). Conversely, the San Diego Gulls have struggled this year when conceding first - entering tonight's game 2-9-0-1 on the year when falling behind 1-0. Despite the 4-0-0-1 lead in the season series, Stockton has scored first just twice against the Gulls.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

The Heat boast the AHL's best complement of special teams units, one of just two teams in the league to have both the power play and penalty kill in the top five. Stockton, which entered the week one spot ahead of Milwaukee on both fronts, has also enjoyed a strong advantage in the season series against San Diego, clicking at 35.3-percent on the power play while limiting the Gulls to just 1-for-16 on the man-advantage.

American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2020

