Bobbleheads, $2 Beer, $1 Hot Dogs, and Girls Rock this Weekend

January 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors conclude a four-game homestand on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get the best seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Hat Trick Pack, on sale.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

MARODY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY / $2 BEERS / $1 DOGS - Friday, Jan. 17 (7 p.m.)

Presented by 107.9 KUZZ, American Business Machines, Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, OR one (1) per household will receive a Cooper Marody Buck Owens' guitar playing bobblehead

Enjoy $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission

$1 hot dogs

The Condors host the Colorado Eagles

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

GIRLS ROCK NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 18 ( 7 p.m. - doors open at 4:45 p.m.)

Presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM

A night to celebrate the amazing females in our community with a special speaker panel beginning at 5 p.m.; you only need a ticket to the game to attend the panel

The panel includes

Tiffany Chatman - Facility Engineer, Aera Energy

Krista Horton - Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur

Jessica Mathews - Executive Director, League of Dreams

Dr. Lynnette Zelezny - President, CSU-Bakersfield

The night will feature inspirational messages from local women who are leaders in their fields

Mary McGill (Bakersfield Fire Dept.), Bakersfield Fire Department's lone active female firefighter, will wind the pre-game siren

The Condors host the San Diego Gulls

Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; puck drops at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.