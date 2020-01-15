Bobbleheads, $2 Beer, $1 Hot Dogs, and Girls Rock this Weekend
January 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors conclude a four-game homestand on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get the best seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Hat Trick Pack, on sale.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
MARODY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY / $2 BEERS / $1 DOGS - Friday, Jan. 17 (7 p.m.)
Presented by 107.9 KUZZ, American Business Machines, Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra
The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, OR one (1) per household will receive a Cooper Marody Buck Owens' guitar playing bobblehead
Enjoy $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission
$1 hot dogs
The Condors host the Colorado Eagles
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.
GIRLS ROCK NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 18 ( 7 p.m. - doors open at 4:45 p.m.)
Presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM
A night to celebrate the amazing females in our community with a special speaker panel beginning at 5 p.m.; you only need a ticket to the game to attend the panel
The panel includes
Tiffany Chatman - Facility Engineer, Aera Energy
Krista Horton - Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur
Jessica Mathews - Executive Director, League of Dreams
Dr. Lynnette Zelezny - President, CSU-Bakersfield
The night will feature inspirational messages from local women who are leaders in their fields
Mary McGill (Bakersfield Fire Dept.), Bakersfield Fire Department's lone active female firefighter, will wind the pre-game siren
The Condors host the San Diego Gulls
Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; puck drops at 7 p.m.
