Lashoff Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿In nine games with Detroit this season, Lashoff, 29, has recorded one assist, a plus-one rating and six penalty minutes while averaging 14:33 of ice time. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner has posted six points (2-4-6), a plus-two rating and 20 PIM in 25 appearances for the Griffins in 2019-20.

ï»¿Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Detroit, Lashoff has played in 136 career contests with the Red Wings since 2012-13, picking up 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and netted his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has skated in eight postseason tilts.

ï»¿Lashoff has suited up in 478 regular season games for Grand Rapids - the second-most in franchise history - since debuting with the club during the 2008-09 campaign and has tallied 104 points (24-80-104), a plus-23 rating and 247 PIM. One of only three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff has produced 20 points (5-15-20), a plus-three rating and 34 PIM in 75 Calder Cup Playoff contests, which also places second in the club's record book.

ï»¿A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship after notching two assists in seven games.

ï»¿The Griffins (17-19-2-2) have won three straight and will continue their eight-game homestand today against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.

