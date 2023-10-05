Monsters Announce Updates to Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday several updates to the team's 2023-24 Training Camp Roster. Columbus assigned defensemen Corson Ceulemans and Stanislav Svozil to Cleveland, while goaltender Pavel Cajan, playing on an AHL contract, was returned to the Monsters. Cleveland also announced Thursday that goaltender Eric Dop was released from his tryout with the club.

The Monsters' 2023-24 Training Camp Roster is listed below, alphabetically by position, followed by the team's on-ice schedule. All practice sessions are subject to change, open to the public, and free to attend at the Monsters' official practice facility, Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville.

2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (15) - accurate as of 10/5/23

Forwards (8)

Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Jake Gaudet, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy

Defensemen (5)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (2)

Brett Brochu, Pavel Cajan

Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Friday, October 6th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Saturday, October 7th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, October 9th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

