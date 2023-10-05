ADA Parking Advisory for T-Birds Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center today announced plans for ADA parking accessibility at Thunderbirds games during the 2023-24 season.

For the 2023-24 season, there will be limited accessible parking on Bruce Landon Way (see top two photos) in front of the MassMutual Center. You will be required to show your accessible vehicle hang tag to gain access from Main Street.

Should Bruce Landon Way reach full capacity by your time of arrival at the MassMutual Center and you still require accessible parking, city street accessible spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on both sides of Dwight Street (see bottom two photos).

If you have any questions, please contact the T-Birds offices at (413) 739-4625.

The T-Birds continue their preseason slate on Friday night on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Opening Night of the regular season pits Springfield against Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

