Intensity Ramping up as Training Camp Rolls On

October 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







It's been a busy week for the Checkers, as they power through training camp and barrel their way towards opening night.

"Each day they've gotten a lot better, with regards to how we want to play and our identity," said head coach Geordie Kinnear of the players in camp. "Individually they've gotten a lot better."

Thursday marked the fourth straight day on the ice for the Checkers as they prepare for their Oct. 13 date with the Penguins. The group remains substantial - 32 skaters and four goalies make up Charlotte's current roster - and represents a wide array of backgrounds.

"Some guys are in different stages of training camp too," said Kinnear. "We had an NHL group that had the benefit - and the privilege - of going to NHL camp. Then we have some guys that didn't. I think the guys that didn't took a couple days, but I thought today the competitiveness was right where it needed to be at this time of the year."

With such a big group in camp the coaching staff has opted for intrasquad scrimmages over the last three days, featuring referees, intermissions and some stakes - the losing squad has to endure skating drills immediately after.

That simulated game action has spurred plenty of competitive energy from the players involved, with the overall intensity ramping up each day.

"What makes our game great is the competitiveness," said Kinnear. "We compete to win. I've really enjoyed that part of the scrimmages, there's been a lot of passion within the group and it seems like they're coming together. That part I really enjoyed watching today."

Training camp rolls on from here as the team prepares for the start of the regular season eight days from now. The roster will undergo a myriad of changes before then - as Florida whittles their group down to the final version, Charlotte will do the same - but the intensity on the ice will continue its upward trajectory.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.