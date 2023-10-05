Griffins to Host Colorado for Opening Weekend

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles

Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Opening Night Intros: Fans are encouraged to arrive early to their seats to enjoy a special pre-game show that includes an introduction of the entire roster.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

BHS Insurance Donation: Through the Griffins' long-running Charitable Goals program, local companies team up with the Griffins to help raise money for various charities. A season ago, BHS Insurance and Cross Hanas worked together to help Feeding America West Michigan. BHS Insurance will donate a check worth $900 to Feeding America West Michigan during the first intermission, thanks to the nine goals scored by Hanas during the 2022-23 season.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles

Presented by Fox Motors

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Team Calendar Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a team calendar courtesy of Fox Motors.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

