Jankowski Reassigned to Milwaukee

October 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

Jankowski played an integral role in the Admirals run to the Western Conference Finals last season, scoring a goal and dishing out eight assists while skating in 15 games with the club. During the regular season he netted five goals and dished out five assists in nine games with the Ads. He spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in Nashville where he notched 12 points (7g-5a) while skating in 50 games.

The veteran center has played in 322 career NHL games with the Predators, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Bufalo Sabres to go along with 119 AHL contests split between the Ads, Rochester Americans, and Stockton Heat

Jankowski and the Admirals will play their lone home pre-season game on Friday night at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves.

The regular season begins on Saturday, October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves before opening up the home portion of their schedule one week later at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.