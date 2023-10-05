Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers
October 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Ciona, Lucas (LW)
Kuznetsov, Yan (D)
Poirier, Jeremie (D)
Wolf, Dustin (G)
Zary, Connor (C)
Additionally, Sam Honzek has been returned to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).
The Flames now have 30 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, 10 defencemen, and 18 forwards.
