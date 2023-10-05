Flames Assign Multiple Players to Wranglers

October 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Ciona, Lucas (LW)

Kuznetsov, Yan (D)

Poirier, Jeremie (D)

Wolf, Dustin (G)

Zary, Connor (C)

Additionally, Sam Honzek has been returned to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).

The Flames now have 30 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, 10 defencemen, and 18 forwards.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.