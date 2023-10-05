Tour with the Monsters Features Two Fan-Centric Stops at Local Rinks
October 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2023-24 schedule for the return of Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.
Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute includes a one hour practice open to the public at local rinks.
Fans are invited to participate in a special 30-minute open skate and autograph session after watching the Monsters practice at both events. Both Tour with the Monsters stops are free and open to the public.
Below are the locations and times for the 2023-24 season:
Monday, October 23, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Host: Mentor Youth Hockey
Mentor Civic Center, 8600 Munson Road, Mentor, OH 44060
Monday, January 15, 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Host: Winterhurst Ice Arena
Winterhurst Arena, 14740 Lakewood Hts Blvd, Lakewood, OH 44107
Both stops on the Tour with the Monsters this season will be at the arena of an official Learn to Play partner of the Cleveland Monsters. For more information on Monsters Learn to Play presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay.
