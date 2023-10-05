Riverview Ice House Hosts Hogs in Preseason Loss

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs fell in their first of two preseason games against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night in Rockford. The game was played at a sold out Riverview Ice House where nearly 600 fans caught their first glimpse of the IceHogs this season.

Rockford led off the scoring early in the first period with a power-play tally. After a holding call against Iowa's Joel Teasdale, Brett Seney zipped a diagonal pass from the slot to the side of the net where Michal Teply blasted the puck into the back of the net (1:20).

Iowa answered in the first period with two goals of their own from Nick Swaney (14:20) and Kyle Masters (18:28). Swaney's marker was deflected past Mitchell Weeks in net for Rockford, and Masters' goal came off a loose rebound in the slot.

The Wild poured in three more goals in the second period. Casey Dornbach tipped in a Wild goal at the side of the net (5:07) to make it 3-1, and then Greg Meireles scored on a shorthanded breakaway at the 10:55 mark. Teasdale added a score of his own on a strong drive from the left wing later in the second to give Iowa a 5-1 advantage (14:32).

Despite allowing six goals in the game, Weeks was strong in net for Rockford and made several spectacular stops, three of which came in quick succession in the middle of the third period when he followed up a glove-arm save with two right pad stops. Shortly after, Kevin Conley knocked in a lose rebound for Iowa to make it 6-1 (7:54).

Rockford's second goal came later in the third on the power play when Ryan Gagnier fired a shot from the right circle that deflected into the net (13:54). Gagnier nearly scored again on his next shift after he drove the net from the left wing.

The IceHogs take on the Wild again in their second preseason matchup on Friday, Oct. 6 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

