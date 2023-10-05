Nevada Donor Network Foundation and Henderson Silver Knights Present Third Annual 'swing for Hope' Golf Tournament

HENDERSON - Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) and the Henderson Silver Knights are proud to announce the 3rd annual "Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Revere Country Club, located at 2600 Hampton Rd. in Henderson.

Henderson Silver Knights players will participate in the tournament, playing alongside other attendees to help raise money for NDNF. Members of the cast of FANTASY will also be on hand.

"We are proud to partner with Nevada Donor Network for their third annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "We've taken part in this event since its inception and are happy to support the life-saving work Nevada Donor Network does."

All proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards NDNF's "End the Wait" campaign, which will help fund the Nevada Transplant Institute. Once established, the Nevada Transplant Institute will expand organ transplantation capabilities across the state and residents will no longer have to seek life-saving care in surrounding states, which creates a financial, physical, and emotional burden for critically ill patients. They will be able to be evaluated, transplanted, and cared for locally.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Henderson Silver Knights in our mission to 'End the Wait' for Nevadans," said Nevada Donor Network Foundation President Steven Peralta. "Every day our team strives to save and heal lives in our community through organ, eye and tissue donation. And with the support of the community, we will be one step closer to making the Nevada Transplant Institute a reality."

Registration for the event is now open. For tickets and more information about the 'Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament, please visit www.NVDonor.org/SFH. This is an age restricted event, and tickets will be available for attendees ages 21+ only. If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship, please contact Samantha Savalli at ssavalli@nvdonor.org.

