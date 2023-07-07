Monkey Back on MoonDogs' Backs

The MoonDogs were able to get the monkey off their back last night securing their first win in the second half.

Mack Crowley took the mound for the MoonDogs in his first appearance at ISG Field. Crowley would see four batters allowing one run to score.

The Bucks pitching staff looked like they were going to make quick work of the MoonDogs getting two outs on two pitches. Kai Roberts would break that trend with a deep double to center. Brendan Hord took no time to send a ball to visit home run ball from the night before.

The Bucks would respond quickly in the next inning tying up the game and putting the ball into the hands of the MoonDogs.

Crowley would make quick work of the Bucks after the second seeing no more than four batters an inning up until the sixth.

The Dogs would keep pressure on the Bucks putting one on the board when Roberts would get pushed around by the rest of the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs would look to put the final blows into the Bucks in the fifth when they would have a breakout inning. Kip Fougerousse would get on base with a walk before Max Williams would drop one into right field. Roberts would keep up his night with a single into right that would cause the fielder to fumble the ball extending Roberts to third. Hord would add to his RBI count with a solid single into right field sending Roberts in.

The Bucks would not give up, getting one of those runs back in the next inning.

The MoonDogs would look to newcomer Louis Magers to keep the night moving. Magers would be shelled in his first outing getting one out allowing five runners to reach base. When the MoonDogs went to the pen they called on Brevin Goetz. Goetz was not able to strand any of the Magers runners giving the Bucks five runs.

The bats would go silent the rest of the night for both teams as the game would have no change after the seventh.

The MoonDogs fell to the Waterloo Bucks 8-6 and now own a 1-3 record as they look to take on Willmar as they come to town for the weekend.

