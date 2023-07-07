Honkers Win Game Two North of the Border

The Rochester Honkers (20-18) (2-2) ensured at least a series split vs the Thunder Bay Border Cats (17-19) (0-4) with a 5-2 victory in game two of the four game series on Friday night.

Rochester played a complete game, with timely hitting and sturdy pitching. The Honkers big offensive inning was the fourth, where they would score four runs off Border Cats starter Kyle Gearding (Case Western) (0-1). After a RBI double from Nico Regino (Charleston Southern), Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) laced a bases clearing double down the right field line to make it a 4-0 game.

Rochester added an unearned run in the sixth inning. Thunder Bay countered in the same frame with a two-run home run from Daylan Pena (Texas State). Holden Garcia (Cal Poly) (1-0) was terrific in his start, going 5.1 innings while allowing just one run. Corbin Barker (UC Riverside) pitched flawlessly after allowing the home run before handing the ball over to Frank Craska (Quinnipiac) for his first save of the season.

The Flock will go for the series victory tomorrow on Sat., June 8. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m. EST.

