Express Swat the Stingers, Win by 10

Willmar, MN - The Express were on the road Thursday night in a matchup against the Stingers, where they beat the Bees with a final score of 15-5.

Willmar was 26-8 coming into this matchup, owning the best record in all of the Northwoods League. The Stingers lacked the power at the plate in comparison to the Express.

Express jumped out to the early lead, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning, thanks in part to a 3-run Camden Ross (Western Kentucky) Home Run. Eau Claire then poured on another 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning, on a Temo Becerra (Stanford) single, and a Reed Latimer (UAB) double. This 4th-inning shot was Latimer's 1st of 2 doubles on the night, with his second one coming in the 8th inning.

5 players from Eau Claire had multi-RBI nights, namely Becerra, Latimer, Ross, Rayth Petersen (UIC), and Kaden Galason (Belmont). Petersen also shared the distinction of recording 3 doubles on the night, setting a season-high for the team.

The Express sent out 3 arms to the mound over 9 innings, with Robert Hogan (Texas A&M) getting the win. In 4 innings, Hogan gave up 1 run, on 1 hit, and recorded 6 strikeouts. Kale Hopke (NDSU) started, Hogan came in, and then the game was closed out by new Express pitcher Ricky Apodaca (Minot State). Apodaca's first outing of the season was a good one, as he threw for 1 inning, giving up no hits, no runs, and 2 strikeouts.

The Express will square off against the Stingers again Friday night with the first pitch coming at 7:05 pm CT. Be sure to follow along with the action on the Northwoods League website, or listen to the game on the 106.7 FM-Moose Country.

