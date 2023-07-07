Rockers in Search of Series Sweep over Wausau

Wausau, Wis. - The Rockers are set to travel to Athletic Park for the second game of a two-game set with the Woodchucks. First pitch for Friday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

In Thursday night's game, the Rockers held off a late-Wausau comeback to win the first game of the series 6-5. Green Bay left the yard three times in the third inning with home runs from George Wolkow (South Carolina), Cooper Kelly (Kansas), and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson).

Despite a four-run-sixth inning from Wausau, the team would hold on due to the relief efforts of Michael Riley (Gateway CC) and Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve). Riley earned the win while Horvath pitched the save across six outs.

With the win, Green Bay is now 2-1 to start off second-half of play in the Northwoods League. They currently sit at the top of the Great Lakes West division alongside the Madison Mallards.

On the hill for the Rockers in Friday night's matchup will be Grayson Walker (Dickinson). The right-hander will be appearing in his seventh game of the year and currently has a 2-1 record. Across his last two outings, he's only allowed one earned run in eight innings pitched.

Pitching for the Woodchucks will be Isaac Crabb (Louisiana Tech). This appearance will be his sixth start of the year where he currently has a 2.78 ERA.

Kelly is one of the bats that is surging heading into the matchup with Wausau. Dating back to the end of the first half, the Rockers' infielder has a four-game hit streak with 3 RBIs over that span.

After Friday night's contest, the Rockers will stay on the road to face off against the Fond du Lac Docks Spiders for the first time in the second half. First pitch in Saturday night's game at Herr-Baker Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

