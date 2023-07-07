Loggers Use Nine-Run Seventh to Roll Past Larks, Sweep Series

July 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







In yet another offensive thriller between these two teams, the Loggers and Larks closed out the second and final two-game set against one another with 24 combined runs and 21 combined hits. However, in the end, it was the Loggers that would capture the victory, defeating the Larks in comeback fashion for the second night in a row.

After the Loggers scored in the first, Bismarck took its first lead of the night by scoring four in the third, highlighted by a Nick Oakley (UC Santa Barbara) RBI single and a Jake Simons (Cal State Northridge) and a two-RBI double. The Larks led 4-1 through three frames.

The fourth inning would see both teams putting up multi-run innings. The Loggers scored twice from a Danny Neri (Notre Dame) home run and a Justin DiCriscio (San Diego) RBI double. The Larks would get three runs from Nick Oakley's first triple of the year, scored two, and then a Jake Simons single. The score was 7-3 after the fourth.

The fifth inning is where the momentum would start to turn in favor of the Loggers. They scored once in that frame, as well as once in the sixth. Despite Bismarck putting up three in the bottom of the sixth, La Crosse scored nine times in the seventh, sending 12 men to the plate and collecting six hits, the final one coming from an Adian Sweatt (Liberty) grand slam to put the finishing touches on the monster frame, making it 14-10 La Crosse.

The Larks would not be able to respond, as the Loggers finish the year 3-1 against Bismarck. La Crosse has now won six straight and is 4-0 in the second half.

On the mound, Garrett Yawn (Long Island Brooklyn) picked up the start for the Larks, appearing one final time this summer for the yellow birds. He went six complete innings, gave up three earned runs, and struck out three in the no-decision effort. Jackson Glover (Wallace Dothan) got the loss in relief, giving up eight of the nine runs the Loggers scored in the seventh. Luke Hammond threw for the Larks in the ninth, touching 91 mph and earning the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game.

For La Crosse, Jack Bunnell (San Diego) got the win out of relief and picked up his first victory as a Logger.

The Fetzer Electric Play of the Game came from newcomer Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan) in the top of the eighth inning when he made a Derek Jeter jump-throw style play in the hole at short to save a couple of runs.

The Larks will return to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Saturday night to open a two-game set against the St. Cloud Rox. The Larks are 2-2 against the Rox so far this summer. First Pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT. Tomorrow is also Elvis Night, presented by Bravera, at the ballpark. Enjoy themed music and in-between-inning entertainment all night long. Fans can also purchase Elivs wigs at the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.