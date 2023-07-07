Kingfish Top Mallards, Snap 5-Game Losing Streak

Kensoha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Madison Mallards 6-5 at Historic Simmons Field on Thursday night.

With the win, the home team snapped a 5-game losing streak. The Kingfish started the second half in dismal fashion, going 0-3 and being last in the division. Illinois' Camden Janik and Eastern Illinois' Cole Gober helped put an end to the slide with back-to-back solo shots in the bottom of the 1st.

Kenosha starter, Greg Martinez (Louisiana Tech) went 4.0 innings and gave up 2 runs while striking out 7 Mallards. Mason Morris (Ole Miss) qualified for the win with 3.0 innings of his own, despite giving up 3 earned runs.

Tucker Shalley (Eckerd College) notched his 8th save of the season as he shut down Madison hitters in the 9th inning.

With the win, Kenosha still remains in last place with a 1-3 record.

Madison is behind the Green Bay Rockers in the Great Lakes West division with a record of 2-1.

These two teams will face off again on Friday night in Madison. First pitch is at 6:35 PM CST.

