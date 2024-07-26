Monarchs to Become 'Kansas Swiftie Monarchs,' Give Away Tickets

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Ready For It? The Kansas City Monarchs are gearing up for a night straight out of a Swiftie's Wildest Dreams!

The Monarchs will be rebranding as the "Kansas Swiftie Monarchs" for their game on Saturday, August 10 against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The team will adopt a new logo for the night and celebrate Swift's music throughout the game, a true baseball Love Story!

Additionally, the Monarchs will give away two tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert this November in Indianapolis. One lucky fan selected at random will receive two tickets to the concert, announced during the game. Fans must register to win the tickets in person at the game, so make sure not to leave a Blank Space on your schedule! The giveaway is for concert tickets only.

Fans can buy tickets here or by calling the Monarchs' box office at 913-328-5618. Tickets start at just 15 dollars and parking is always free, something Monarchs fans know All Too Well.

More information on Kansas Swiftie Monarchs night will be announced in the coming days.

