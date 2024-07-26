Canaries Down Goldeyes for Second Consecutive Win

July 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries topped Winnipeg 3-1 on Friday, collecting their second consecutive win out of the All-Star break.

The Birds scored twice in the first inning as Jordan Barth delivered an RBI single before scoring on a sacrifice groundout. The Goldeyes got a run back in the fourth but Spencer Sarringar answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Tanner Brown allowed a run over six innings while Zach Veen, Christian Johnson and Charlie Hasty combined for three scoreless innings of relief. Mike Hart finished with three hits as the Birds improve to 38-27 overall. The two teams will continue their four-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.