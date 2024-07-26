RailCats Leave Bases Loaded Twice, Drop Game 2

(Gary, IN) The RailCats were attempting to win a series for the first time since late June. The Cats defeated the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks 10-0 the day before and had Franklin Perez on the bump to face off against a struggling Redhawks team that had lost four in a row.

After a scoreless first, the Redhawks woke up their sleeping bats in the second. A double by Peter Brookshaw put runners on second and third for Michael Hallquist. Hallquist recorded his first pro hit with a single into center for two runners to score and give Fargo the early lead. They tacked on two more off two-out hits from Sam Dexter and Evan Alexander. It was 4-0.

The RailCats started the bottom of the inning with singles from Francisco Del Valle and Jackson Valera. Olivier Basabe walked to load the bases with nobody out. Jose Contreras was plunked to force home a run. Guillermo Quintana grounded out to cut the lead in half to 4-2.

Fargo-Moorhead tacked on a run in the third. Redhawk starter Nile Ball settled in and pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs. The RailCats loaded the bases in the seventh, but Carlos Rincon popped into an infield fly, and LG Castillo lined out to short.

Drew Ward doubled into right field, and a misplay by Castillo brought Jesus Fernandez around to score and give the Redhawks their largest lead to five. Once again, Gary SouthShore fought against Fargo-Moorhead in the eighth. Contreras added his second RBI with a single into center, and they loaded up the bases with one out. Miguel Sierra would strike out, and with two outs, Fargo went to their bullpen to bring in Jake Dykhoff. Dykhoff struck out Gio Diaz to keep the bases loaded.

The RailCats lost the middle matchup 7-3, and their record now stands at 25-42 with one more game to go in the home series. They will go on the road after tomorrow's game for a nine-game homestand. Tomorrow is beach day, and special giveaway towels will be given away! The first pitch is at 4:00.

