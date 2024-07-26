Adolph's Walk-off Completes Legends' Field Thriller

July 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Ross Adolph completed a classic at Legends Field.

The Kansas City Monarchs rallied in extra innings to defeat the Lake Country DockHounds, 8-7, at Legends Field. The win marked Kansas City's fifth walk-off win and its fifth consecutive win.

In typical Ross Adolph fashion, the only thing he could worry about was his cap after being doused in celebration.

"This was a new hat. I'm getting a little cold now," Adolph joked.

The Monarchs (33-31) outfielder lined a seeing-eye single to score Chavez Young from second base. The play was a perfectly executed hit-and-run, Young celebrated rounding third.

"I'm just trying to stay with myself, not get too big," Adolph said. "It's as simple as a line drive back up the middle, get to go home with the W."

Kansas City tied the game in the 10th off Young's single to left field.

The Monarchs emerged to a 7-3 lead in the sixth inning. All-Star infielder Frankie Tostado posted 3 RBIs, including a go-ahead triple in the fifth inning.

The Kansas City pitching staff turned a huge corner following the rally. Julian Garcia and Gabriel Ponce would combine to retire 14 consecutive Lake Country (28-38) batters from the third to the ninth inning.

The DockHounds tied the game off a two-out grand slam by catcher Deivy Grullon. Lake Country took the lead with an RBI single by Ryan Hernandez.

KC put on a perfect small-ball rally to win it. Channy Ortiz bunted the tying run to third. Young and Adolph did the rest with back-to-back singles.

Kansas City advanced to 8-4 in extra-inning games this season and has now won 10 of its last 12.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue their four-game series with the DockHounds on KU Night tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.