Cleburne's Unsung Hero

July 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







As Brian O'Grady hit a deep shot to right field to win the American Association's Home Run Challenge in sudden death, teammates surrounded O'Grady with praise and a few beer showers. However, the first person he hugged and celebrated with was the man throwing in his 10th home run competition, Mike Weatherford.

Weatherford currently assists the Cleburne Railroaders in batting practice by throwing to hitters and catching in the bullpen as well. Weatherford's time in professional baseball dates back to 2012 when he started throwing during batting practice for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

From 2014 to 2020, he worked under the Texas Rangers organization for the same role for both the Frisco RoughRiders and the major league team. Weatherford spent the next few years coaching at different levels including managing the Bluefield RidgeRunners of the Appalachian League.

With the experience that he's collected through the years in not just BP but home run competitions as well, O'Grady and the rest of the Cleburne participants knew they had their guy. To ensure his arrival to Kansas City, O'Grady gave up his plane ticket to Weatherford.

Saturday, July 27th, will be Weatherford's last day with the team for the 2024 season as the Denton Guyer High School teacher/coach enters his 29th year in the school system. The organization will honor him on Saturday with a special made jersey with his name on the back.

