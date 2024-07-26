Canaries Edge Goldeyes in Ten Innings

July 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Jordan Barth's tenth inning single gave the Sioux Falls Canaries (37-27) a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Sioux Falls Stadium Thursday evening. Two streaks were snapped as a result, as the Canaries had dropped six consecutive games and the Goldeyes were winners of six straight.

Barth, the Sioux Falls shortstop, lined a two-out base hit to right-centre field to bring automatic runner Hunter Clanin in to score the winning run.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when first baseman Mike Hart led off the frame with a home run to right field. Before the inning was over, second baseman Trevor Achenbach would score on a double play to make it 2-0.

Winnipeg (36-29) tied the contest in the fourth inning on second baseman Dayson Croes' two-run shot to right field, his second in four games. Croes went three for four on the night and increased his batting average to .339 - mere percentage points behind league-leader Trendon Craig of the Kane County Cougars.

Matthew Dunaway (W, 1-0) worked the top of the tenth to earn the victory. He was the fifth Sioux Falls pitcher of the evening.

Joey Steele (L, 0-1) entered the game in the ninth inning and allowed just the one hit.

Landen Bourassa started for the Goldeyes and pitched into the eighth. He gave up two runs - one earned - on six hits.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m. CDT when lefty Travis Seabrooke (5-1, 3.12 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg. Sioux Falls will counter with southpaw Tanner Brown (7-4, 3.05 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday July 30 at 6:30 when they will open a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on "Ukrainian Night". The national anthems will be performed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus and there will be routines by the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble on field.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

American Association Stories from July 26, 2024

