Scholten Takes Pitching Campaign to Texas

July 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

CLEBURNE, Texas - Iowa State Representative and current Sioux City Explorer J.D. Scholten will take his amazing story to Texas and make his fourth start tonight as the Explorers face the Cleburne Railroaders in game two of a four-game series at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. The first pitch is set for 7:06 p.m. and the game will air free on radio on KSCJ and on video stream at aabaseball.tv. It will be the fourth start for Scholten whose story has been the feel-good baseball story of the summer.

Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery needed a starter for Sioux City on July 6 against the Milwaukee Milkmen, and he turned to Scholten who delivered a quality start for the Explorers. The right-hander went 6.2 innings, scattering seven hits and giving up two earned runs. Scholten then returned to the hill on July 11 at Fargo, tossing 6.0 innings while giving up only one earned run on seven hits and ending a three-game losing streak in a 3-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Last weekend, Scholten picked up his third win, going 5.1 against the Sioux Falls Canaries in game two of a doubleheader on July 20. He allowed one earned run on five hits in a 3-2 win.

Scholten, 44, is a native of Sioux City and is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 1 as a Democrat in the state legislature in Des Moines. So far this season the representative and pitcher is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA. Scholten attended Morningside College, where he pitched and played first base for three years, and then he transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pitch for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a senior. In 2002, he led the Cornhuskers in earned run average. He earned his degree from Nebraska in December 2003. He played baseball and basketball at East High School in Sioux City and was born in Ames. He began his pro career in 2003 and would spend parts of three seasons with the Explorers in 2004 and 2006 - 2007. Scholten made his return to professional baseball last summer, playing in the Dutch League.

The Explorers have set up a file drive for all items related to Scholten, including highlights, interviews and photos available here. For all photos please credit the Sioux City Explorers and all game video courtesy of the American Association. Please feel free to reach out to the club media relations team for any needs, including media availability.

The Explorers will play game two of a four-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas with a first pitch set for 7:06 p.m. Friday, July 26.

