Monarchs Swept in Doubleheader

June 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The first series between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Kansas City Monarchs was tightly-contested in North Dakota, just a two-game series in North Dakota.

The second series saw another pair of close games that the Monarchs just couldn't grasp.

The Monarchs dropped both games against the RedHawks, 4-3 and 4-0, at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.

Fargo-Moorhead's (17-9) starters proved lethal. Davis Feldman (4-0) and Tyler Grauer (3-2) combined to give the RedHawks 11 innings over the course of the doubleheader.

Kansas City (14-12) worked just 11 hits over the two games.

The Monarchs take on the Sioux Falls Canaries tomorrow at 6:35 pm.

Game 1 - Fargo-Moorhead, 4-3

A strong start early was just enough for Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks' power proved too much for Monarchs starter Grant Gavin. Fargo-Moorhead blasted five extra-base hits off the right-hander, pulling into a 4-1 lead.

Dillon Thomas delivered three of the RedHawks' four early RBI. He launched a solo home run to right-center field in the first before a two-run double in the fifth.

Former major leaguer A.J. Alexy got off to a strong start as a Monarch, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the same inning.

Alexy hurled a shutout 1.2 innings, striking out one.

The Monarchs' only run in the first five innings came off a Frankie Tostado sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, scoring Travis Swaggerty.

Tostado's bat continued to pull the Monarchs back into it in the sixth. The first baseman ripped a run-scoring double to right field to bring in Swaggerty from first.

Tostado is now tied for the league lead with 10 two-baggers this season. He finished 1-for-2 with 2 RBI in game one.

The Monarchs had one last rally late, Danny Amaral drove in another run with a single to right field to score Herbert Iser.

Amaral would swipe second to get into scoring position, but Swaggerty lifted a fly ball caught by Evan Alexander to left field to close up the win.

Game 2 - Fargo-Moorhead, 4-0

Fargo-Moorhead came through in clutch situations, driving in their first four runs with two outs.

C.J. Valdez and Kona Quiggle each potted RBI singles, sandwiching a two-run Evan Alexander home run in the fifth inning.

All runs were surrendered by Connor Curlis, who started strong for KC. The southpaw threw three no-hit innings, allowing just one base runner.

J.C. Keys kept Fargo-Moorhead quiet for the rest, including some help from his defense.

Swaggerty hurled a picture-perfect dart from right field to catch Quiggle at home.

Keys recorded his seventh scoreless outing of the season, throwing a shutout 1.1 innings.

Kansas City's bats failed to respond to the tough Fargo-Moorhead pitching. The Monarchs failed to record any extra base hits in game two.

The Monarchs were held scoreless for just the second time this season in a home game.

