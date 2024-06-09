Monarchs' Games Monday-Wednesday Moved to Lawrence, Team Returning to Legends Field for Next Homestand

June 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' games with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday have been moved to Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

All remaining Monarchs home games in the 2024 season will be played at Legends Field.

The game times for the series in Lawrence are as follows:

Monday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 4 p.m.

Monday's game can be heard on Sports Radio 810 WHB. All three games can be heard at 810WHB.com/Monarchs. There will not be a video stream of the games.

Fans with tickets to any Monarchs games not played at Legends Field can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

The Monarchs' next scheduled game at Legends Field is Tuesday, June 25 versus the Sioux City Explorers. The team will travel for a scheduled road trip June 14-23.

The Monarchs' Kids Camp Day on Wednesday, June 12 will proceed as scheduled. The event will feature a Mad Science show, on-field activities, a movie on the stadium video board, and more.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.