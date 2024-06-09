Achenbach's Homerun Powers Canaries to Series Sweep
June 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - Trevor Achenbach crushed a three-run homerun in the fourth inning on Sunday and that was all the offense the Canaries needed as the Birds downed Lincoln 3-2 to complete a weekend series sweep.
Achenbach's homerun was answered by a two-run Saltdog roundtripper in the home half of the inning but that would be all the scoring for both teams the rest of the way. Tanner Brown earned his third win, striking out five over 5 1/3 innings while Chris Hardin, Matt Dunaway, Zach Veen and Charlie Hasty tossed a combined 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Hunter Clanin and Tate Meiners each finished with two hits as the Birds improve to a league-best 17-9 overall. The Canaries are back in action Monday as they visit defending league champion Kansas City.
