Late Rally Comes up Short

June 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars made a valiant comeback effort, but ultimately fell 7-4 to the Chicago Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Trailing 7-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Simon Reid singled and Harrison Smith was hit by a pitch to start the inning against Chicago (13-14) reliever Cal Coughlin. Then, Armond Upshaw worked a walk to bring the tying run to the plate. A wild pitch then brought home Reid to pull the Cougars (16-12) within three runs. Je'von Ward then lined out for the first out of the inning.

Following Ward's lineout, Josh Allen was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Then, Chicago closer Joey Marciano entered and managed to strike out Jonah Davis. Marciano then induced a groundout from Claudio Finol to end the rally and clinch a 7-4 win for the Dogs.

Chicago took an early lead against Cougars' starter Tyler Beardsley (0-1) in the top of the second. To start the frame, Johnni Trurbo and Jesus Lujano hit back-to-back singles. A third straight single by Nick Novak brought home the first run of the ballgame. Later in the inning, Nick Dalesandro poked a two-run single to make it 3-0. The Dogs went on to add another run on an error by shortstop Harrison Smith to make it a 4-0 edge.

After a couple of scoreless innings by Beardsley, Chicago added to its lead. In the top of the fifth, Narcisco Crook led off the frame with a single. Following Crook's single, Jacob Teter crushed a two-run homer to right field to put Chicago ahead 6-0.

The Cougars began to cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Chicago starter Matt Walker. Ernny Ordoñez led off the inning by smoking a double into the left field corner. Two batters later, Reid hit a double of his own into the right-center field gap to get Kane County on the board. After Reid's double, Smith smacked the third double of the inning to center field to score Reid and make it 6-2.

Kane County continued to chip away in the bottom of the sixth. To start the inning, Josh Allen and Jonah Davis poked back-to-back singles. The next batter, Claudio Finol, ripped a line drive single to score Allen and pull the Cougars within three runs.

In the top of the eighth, the Dogs added another run on a bases loaded walk by Crook to make it a 7-3 ballgame before the Cougars comeback in the ninth.

The Cougars will remain at Northwestern Medicine Field for a three game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes beginning on Monday night. Right-hander Landedn Bourassa (1-2, 3.72) will take the mound for Winnipeg against Cougars' righty Nick Belzer (3-0, 2.00). For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

