Goldeyes Even Series with Win over Milkmen

June 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-14) won game two of the three-game set against the Milwaukee Milkmen by a score of 7-4 behind brilliant starting pitching. The win sets up a series finale Sunday with both clubs looking for a series win.

Zac Reininger (W, 3-2) flirted with a complete game going 8.2 innings and allowing eight hits, four runs (all earned). He struck out four and walked two Milkmen batters.

Milwaukee (15-11) sent out lefty Greg Minier (L, 1-3) who worked five innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs and struck out four.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single hit by José Sermo, who was gunned down at second by right fielder Max Murphy for his second outfield assist of the season.

Milwaukee led 1-0 till the top of the fourth, when Murphy hit an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and tying the game at 1-1. A sacrifice fly hit by Jake McMurray gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

The top of the eighth inning was when the Fish threw down the gas pedal scoring five runs on five hits. Rob Emery scored Ramón Bramasco on an RBI single, and an errant throw pushed Dayson Croes to third. A wild pitch with Murphy at the plate pushed a second run across. Murphy latter singled to left pushing runners at the corners. An RBI single by Miles Simington added the third run of the frame. A wild pitch in the at-bat of Keshawn Lynch plated a fourth run, and a sacrifice fly by Lynch brought the fifth run of the frame giving the Goldeyes a 7-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with runners at first and second, former Goldeyes outfielder Reggie Pruitt Jr. hit a three-run home run to put a dent into the lead making it a 7-4 ballgame. Reininger's night came to an end an out shy of a complete game. Justin Courtney came onto pitch and struck out his only batter.

Manager Logan Watkins was very pleased in Reininger's outing, "He's done a great job in his two starts since coming off bit of an injury," he commented. "It looks like maybe he's not quite 100% as far as how he feels but he's throwing the ball great and continues to throw strikes. He was throwing hard tonight which was great to see and he earned the chance to go out there for the ninth inning and try to finish it off."

The Goldeyes will take on the Milkmen for the rubber match Sunday afternoon. Joey Matulovich (3-0, 2.32 ERA) will take the ball for the Fish and Milwaukee will counter with Sebastian Rodríguez (1-0, 3.09 ERA). The game will start at 1:00 p.m. CDT. The pregame show begins on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 14 when they will host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:00 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

