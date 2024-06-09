'Dogs Fall in a Close One, Get Swept by Canaries

LINCOLN, NE - Another game came down to the wire for the Saltdogs but they were unable to come through in the later innings as they fell to Sioux Falls 3-2.

LHP Abdallah Aris records his second straight quality start with six innings, four hits, three runs that were all earned, three walks, and struck out a season high 8 batters.

DH Spencer Henson hit his fourth homer of the year in the bottom of the fourth, a two-run homerun to bring the 'Dogs within one run in the fourth.

RHP Wyatt Sparks had another quality appearance out of the bullpen putting up two scoreless innings surrendering one hit, one walk, and striking out two batters.

Lincoln and Sioux Falls were knotted up in what seemed to be another duel between pitchers through three innings until the long ball came into effect.

Aris surrendered a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning while Henson responded in the bottom half with a two-run shot of his own. That would be all of the scoring in the ballgame.

Lincoln had base runners on with less than two outs in seven of nine innings on Sunday and had at least one base runner on in eight of nine innings.

The Saltdogs open up a four-game series against the Chicago Dogs Monday night at 6:30 from Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois.

