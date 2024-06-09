RailCats Rally Late to Pick up Road Win

(Cleburne, TX) After the last two games not going well for the RailCats in Cleburne, the two teams would meet for the fifth time in a sixth-game set. Peyton Long got the nod and would face off against a fellow right-hander, Johnathon Tripp.

Gio Diaz reached on an error from Carter Aldrete; he moved into scoring position on a stolen base and would score on LG Castillo's double that was sent over the head of Blaze Brothers. Bret Boswell to tie the game.

Long would shut down the 'Roaders for four innings before being lifted. Marcos Gonzalez put him in line for the win after we grooved a slider over the left-field wall to give the RailCats a 2-1 edge. Cleburne scratched across two runs and took a 3-2 lead.

The RailCats trailed 3-2 going to the top of the eighth inning, and with two outs, the cardiac 'Cats arrived. Jacob Bockelie worked a two-out walk and moved Quintana into scoring position. Jackson Valera, who finished with four hits, doubled down the line to plate Quintana and tie the game at three. Diaz singled back through the middle to plate two and give the 'Cats a lead.

In the top of the ninth, the RailCats singled three times to load the bases for Carlos Rincon, and Rincon launched a grand slam to put the nail in the coffin as the RailCats defeated Cleburne 9-3. The RailCats move to 9-18 and are a few games out of a playoff spot.

The series finale is set for 6:06, with Tai Tiedemann and Jacques Pucheu facing off in a rematch. The matchup will be streamed live on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

On Sunday, June 16th, the RailCats will be home for Father's Day. Thanks to Xfinity, the first 500 fans will receive a trucker hat. A catch on the field will also follow a pre-game brunch on the field! For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

