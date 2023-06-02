Monarchs' Series Opener Suspended

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs series opener against the Cleburne Railroaders was suspended Friday evening.

The game will resume at 5 p.m. Saturday in the top of the third inning with game two to follow. The second game will be a seven-inning game.

The Monarchs jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer from newly acquired Edwin Diaz in the first inning Friday.

Cody Deason was throwing well for the Monarchs over two innings of work with three strikeouts, one walk, and one hit batter.

