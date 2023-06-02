'Dogs Falter Late in Loss to RedHawks
June 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
FARGO, North Dakota - CF Nick Anderson hit his league-leading ninth home run, but the 'Dogs lost 6-4 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night.
Anderson hit a two-run homer to give the Saltdogs a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning, but the RedHawks rallied to take the opener of Lincoln's six-game trip.
The 'Dogs opened the scoring when RF Connor Panas hit a ground ball through the legs of 1B Manuel Boscan and down the right-field corner, scoring SS Drew Devine from first. Anderson followed with his league-leading ninth homer and Lincoln led 3-0 before LHP Kevin McGovern recorded an out.
McGovern rallied to strike out a season-high 11 with no walks over seven-plus innings, earning his third win of the season.
The RedHawks got on the board via an error in the 1st, and DH Correlle Prime tied the game with a two-run homer in the 4th.
3B Leobaldo Pina then gave the RedHawks their first lead of the game with a leadoff homer in the 6th and Fargo-Moorhead added two more runs on an RBI single from CF Evan Alexander and an RBI groundout from Boscan in the 7th.
The 'Dogs got a run back on Anderson's RBI single in the 8th but stranded the bases loaded, and RHP Tanner Riley worked around a two-out walk to earn his first save in the 9th.
The series continues Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.
