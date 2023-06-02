Hogan Joins Hometown Stars with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another local star is coming home to the Kansas City Monarchs.

Miller Hogan, an Overland Park native who pitched in Triple-A last season, has signed with the American Association club, the Monarchs announced Friday.

The right-hander will be available to pitch in Friday's game against the Cleburne Railroaders, which starts at 7 p.m.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Hogan most recently pitched with Triple-A Durham, where he was teammates with Monarchs lefty (and Kansas City, Missouri native) Dalton Moats.

Hogan has 68 career appearances and 30 starts to his credit in the affiliated minor leagues. He's earned a 4.10 ERA and impressive 1.13 WHIP.

The Blue Valley Southwest high school grad has struck out 8.9 per nine innings and walked just 1.6 per nine in his affiliated career.

Hogan starred at St. Louis University in college. A mainstay of the Billikens' rotation, he compiled a 21-15 record and 2.83 ERA over 46 collegiate games (45 starts).

Hogan was named Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year in 2018, posting a 10-4 record and 2.64 ERA over 105.2 innings of work. He struck out 11.3 batters per nine innings that season.

The Monarchs begin a four-game homestand on Friday night, with the first 1,000 fans at Friday's game getting a free replica jersey courtesy of Swope Health. Saturday's game is Mizzou Night at Legends Field with first pitch at 6 p.m.

