DockHounds Power Their Way to a Win

June 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill - June begins on the right note for the Lake Country DockHounds with an 11-4 win over the Kane County Cougars to avoid the sweep.

Demetrius Sims got the scoring started with a two-run blast over the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, which set the tone for the ballgame.

Brian Rey hit his first bomb of the season to extend the lead to 4-1 in the following inning, and later added on a three-run shot in the ninth. His 5 RBI set a new game-high for the DockHounds and marked the third multi-home run game of the week for Lake Country.

Rey's home run in the ninth capped off an already impressive display of pop on the night. The eight extra base hits also set the mark for a new DockHounds team high. Notably, Blake Tiberi doubled twice and Jaxx Groshans hit the team's first triple of the season.

Tyler Pike started Thursday's contest, and didn't have his best stuff from the get go. He walked each of the first three batters, and lasted just four innings while allowing three earned runs. His six strikeouts helped him navigate some tough jams and keep the DockHounds in front.

Keisy Portorreal entered in the fifth inning with a two-run lead, being asked for some length. He answered with three scoreless frames to bring his streak up to seven straight. JJ Santa Cruz then pitched the final two innings without a blemish to bring his scoreless run to four frames. The bullpen continues to be a strength for Lake Country.

The DockHounds return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park and will host the Winnipeg Goldeyes for a three game set starting Friday. This is the first series for the DockHounds against a team they already faced, with the Goldeyes taking the series in Winnipeg during the opening road trip. First pitch will be at 6:35 CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.