Monarchs' Saturday Doubleheader Postponed, Games Sunday Moved to Hoglund Ballpark

June 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Saturday's doubleheader between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been postponed.

The games will be made up with a doubleheader Sunday at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas, the home of Kansas Jayhawks baseball. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Admission to both games will be free. In accordance with American Association rules, both games of the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to games this weekend at Legends Field can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

