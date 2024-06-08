'Dogs Swept by Canaries in Doubleheader

June 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs struggled to find the bats in game one dropping it 1-0, and then they had a rally started in the bottom of the seventh but fell short 8-5 in gem two as Sioux Falls sweeps.

INF Drew Devine broke out of his six-game hitless streak with a two-run single in the fourth to shift momentum to Lincoln.

RHP Bryan Perez struck out the side in the fifth innings, his best outing of the season, keeping the 'Dogs in the ballgame heading into the later innings.

C Logan Williams reached three times in game two with a pair of singles, a run scored, and also walked in the sixth inning.

In game one it was a complete pitcher's duel between RHP Zach Keenan who went 6.2 IP giving up four hits, one run that was earned, one walk, and four strikeouts, and Canaries lefty Ty Culbreth. The Sioux Falls ace went 6.0 IP scoreless giving up just four hits, one walk, and struck out six batters.

The Canaries would open the scoring in the top of the seventh and Lincoln got OF Nick Anderson to reach on an error but couldn't do anything with it as they fell in game one 1-0.

Sioux Falls carried that momentum over to game two with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Lincoln struck back with one in the bottom of the first with an INF Spencer Henson sacrifice fly out to center field.

The Canaries would score one run in the second, third, and fourth innings. Lincoln would try and fight back with two in the fourth, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh. The big top of the first proved to be too much and Lincoln fell 8-5 in game two.

The series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon from Haymarket Park.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.