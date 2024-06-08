Cougars Fall to Dogs

June 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Though the Cougars had an early lead, the Chicago Dogs scored seven straight runs to earn a 7-2 victory on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (16-11) jumped out to an early lead against Dogs' (12-14) starter Kenny Serwa (1-2). With one out, Je'Von Ward hit a single and was promptly brought home by a Josh Allen double off the wall in left field. Two batters later, Todd Lott poked an opposite field single to score Allen and make it 2-0.

Chicago evened the score in the top of the third against Cougars' starter Tommy Sommer. To lead off the inning, Nick Novak singled. Then, Brantley Bell ripped a double into the left field corner to put two runners in scoring position. Following Bell's double, Cougar third baseman Claudio Finol made a throwing error on a Narciso Crook ground ball that allowed two runs to score and tied the game at two.

After the third, the game remained tied until the top of the seventh. Reliever Garrett Williams (0-1) entered the game for the Cougars and walked General McArthur IV to begin the inning. Following a Dusty Stroop strikeout, Nick Novak worked another walk. Following the second walk, Michael Brewer entered to pitch for the Cougars. After Brewer struck out Brantley Bell, Crook stepped up to the plate. It was a long battle, but ultimately Crook won out, as he belted a three-run homer to give the Dogs a 5-2 lead.

The Dogs added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth. After loading the bases, Johnni Turbo hit a hard grounder that got past Cougar shortstop Harrison Smith to score two runs and make it a 7-2 lead for Chicago. Serwa earned the victory for Chicago with a quality start, allowing two runs on six hits across six innings of work.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Matt Walker (1-1, 3.94) will start for Chicago, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

