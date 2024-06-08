Milkmen Take Game One in Franklin

June 8, 2024

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-14) dropped game one of the three-game series to the Milwaukee Milkmen by a score of 6-2 Friday evening in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Colton Eastman (L, 2-4) got the start for the Goldeyes and took the loss, going 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, five earned runs, walking four, and striking out five.

Victor Vargas (W, 2-1) got the start and the win for the Milkmen (15-10) going six innings, nine hits, two runs both earned, walking one, and striking out three.

The scoring got started in the bottom of the first inning when Oscar Santos hit a RBI single up the middle bringing home Wendell Marrero.

The Goldeyes tied the game up in the top of the second when Ramón Bramasco - returning to the lineup for the first time since May 17 - hit an RBI double down the right field line bringing home Miles Simington from second.

Milwaukee retook the lead in the bottom of the frame when Wendell Marrero tagged a solo home run to right field pushing the lead 2-1.

Winnipeg equalized with an RBI single off the bat of Rob Emery scoring Max Murphy to make the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Milwaukee sent nine men to the plate, Marrero scored first on a passed ball making the game 3-2. With a man on second, Erik Ostberg teed off and hit a two-run home run to push the lead to 5-2. The final run of the inning came on a Brett Rodriguez RBI single making it a 6-2 game and the final score.

Jhordany Mezquita took the final three innings of work giving up one hit and striking out five Goldeyes batters.

Tasker Strobel pitched 2.1 innings walking one and striking out three, and Ryder Yakel pitched an inning of hitless baseball walking one and striking out two.

"We were a little quiet offensively and we continue to get plagued by the long ball but otherwise we pitched alright," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Colton has high expectations for himself and he wants to pitch well, so I feel bad seeing him struggle a little bit the last couple of outings but we'll see what happens going forward."

The Goldeyes will take on the Milkmen for game two of the three game series Saturday. Zac Reininger (2-2 3.37 ERA) will take the ball for the Fish and Milwaukee will counter with Greg Minier (1-2 4.48 ERA). The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CDT. The pregame show begins on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 14 when they will host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:00 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

