Birds Jump Back into First Place with Doubleheader Sweep at Lincoln

June 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Canaries swept a doubleheader at Lincoln on Saturday to once again claim the top record in the American Association.

The Birds opened the day with a 1-0 victory behind six shutout innings from Ty Culbreth. The left-hander struck out six and earned his league-leading fourth win. Tate Meiners laced a two-out double in the seventh inning and scored on a single from Scott Combs that proved to be the difference. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half to collect his fourth save.

Sioux Falls scored five first inning runs en route to an 8-5 victory in the nightcap. Wyatt Ulrich was hit by a pitch to open the game before Jordan Barth blasted a two-run homerun. Liam Spence drew a walk and scored on an RBI double from Josh Rehwaldt. Trevor Achenbach drove in Rehwaldt with a single and Spencer Sarringar came in to score on a fielder's choice.

Lincoln got a run back in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly but Rehwaldt belted a solo homerun in the top of the second inning and Hunter Clanin raced home on a passed ball in the third. The Saltdogs, however, scored four unanswered runs and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before a double play ended the game.

The Canaries (16-9) will look to sweep the three-game series when the two teams meet on Sunday at 1:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.