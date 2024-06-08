Bryan Bonnell, Deivy Grullon Continue to Impress

Sioux City, Iowa - For the fourth straight time to open a series on the road, the Lake Country DockHounds fell to the Sioux City Explorers 8-1 Friday night.

Bryan Bonnell earned his fourth consecutive quality start in the loss by going seven innings and allowing three earned runs, five in total, and striking out two. His incredibly long walk streak did come to an end in the first inning at 25.2 innings.

Sioux City jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning on a sac-fly to Blake Tiberi at second base. The Explorers then extended the lead next inning on a passed ball. Another unearned run scored in the bottom of the fifth inning before three runs scored on five walks in the eighth inning. Lake Country gift wrapped several opportunities for Sioux City, who happily took them.

Deivy Grullon scored the only run of the night for the DockHounds on an RBI-double in the fifth inning by Carson Maxwell, who had two hits himself at the bottom of the order.

The DockHounds will look to even the series Saturday night at 6:05 with Duncan Snider on the bump.

